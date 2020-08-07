I Change Nations Productive Business Civility & Civility360 Honor Challenged Champions & Heroes National Awareness Day.

Speakers and Panelists the State of Civility Summit Global Special Needs Inclusion For All. Dr. Robin Lococo Founder of Challenged Champions & Heroes With Proclamation From The California State Senate Professor Vernet A. Joseph I Change Nations Global Business Statesmen & Founder of Productive Business Civility Dr. Joseph and Dr. Rivers Hosts Civility 360 Ambassador Dr. Clyde Rivers Founder I Change Nations

Global Civility Leaders from around the world came together to discuss and address the Global Special Needs and brought forth solutions for inclusion for all

I am honored to be able to work alongside such amazing people, who. are changing the world and creating a culture of honor and civility. Each one is an icon and a difference maker.” — Dr. Clyde Rivers Founder of I Change Nations

PHOENIX, ARIZONA, USA, August 7, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Productive Business Civility, I Change Nations, and Civility360 partnered to bring the Inaugural State of Civility Summit with a special emphasis on Global Special Needs Inclusion For All. They also came together on Saturday July 29th, 2020 to honor the Challenged Champions & Heroes National Awareness Day founded by Dr. Robin Lococo. Global Civility Leaders from around the world came together to discuss the special needs community and address the Inclusion for all. They brought forth solutions for the Special Needs Community from a global scale. State of Civility Summit is the leading voice of civility in action which focuses on brining civility solutions to our world with a 360º angled approach. Dr. Clyde Rivers Founder of I Change Nations states, “These kinds of forums will help bring the community together from all walks of life, along with community leaders as well as government leaders to identify problems and create solutions through civil dialog.”I Change Nations Global Business Statesmen & Founder of Productive Business Civility has created a new paradigm of Business Civility in action. “This is where business and people are of equal value. Civility is meant to be contagious so spread it with love.” - Dr. Vernet A. JosephCivility360 (C360) State of Civility Summits are the leading voice of civility in action which focuses Professor Vernet A. Joseph I Change Nations Global Business Statesmen & Founder of Productive Business Civility on brining civility solutions to our world with a 360º angled approach. Promoting the pillars of kindness, respect, love, hope and action. Global World Civility Leader, Sir Clyde Rivers and Prof. Vernet Alin Joseph are the founders of this global movement. The Civility360 State of Civility Summits are a voice that will bring global change to our world as we deal with the resource of human capital which exists in every country. “How people treat human currency will determine our pathway forward as a world” says Professor Vernet A. Joseph, I Change Nations Global Business Statesmen & Founder of Productive Business Civility.Together with special guest speakers/panelists the State of Civility Summit Global Special Needs Inclusion For All.Global Civility - Sir Clyde Rivers, CaliforniaBusiness Civility - Prof. Vernet A. Joseph, ArizonaFounder of Challenge Champions & Heroes - Dr. Robin Lococo, CADr. Ruben West, ILDr. Rebecca Harper, CanadaDr. Penny Heflebower, CADr. Tony Branch, INDr. Glendon Rudder, TrinidadDue to the coronavirus, the State of Civility SummitGlobal Special Needs Inclusion For All: had to be done virtually. The State of Civility Summit Global Special Needs Inclusion For All: can be found at https://youtu.be/cQi-U3-snOE Solutions that were shared at the State of Civility Summit Global Special Needs Inclusion For All:Develop a culture and dialogue that promotes proper people treatment, innovation, ingenuity, and civility in action for the special needs’ community. Implement Civility within the business, education, and governmental rank structures. Embrace, participate, and celebrate National Productive Business Civility Day annually on June 13th. “The most powerful commodity and currency for business is the value of people, their ideas and solutions.” - Prof. Vernet A. JosephDr. Robin Lococo Founder of Challenged Champions & Heroes National Awareness Day states, “ As you see a Challenged Champion stop and say hello, be kind and smile , if they are nonverbal just ask their name and complement them about something. Oh, that’s a beautiful color blouse you’re wearing. Even though they may not be able to respond back, you will definitely see a response in their own special way of communicating. Offer your time and help to a Caregiver, offer to run errands, or provide a time of respite for them. Be there for your community, let them you are there to show love and respect!”Understand and realize that we can learn from the special needs’ community. Allow them to be the role models and teach us. Appreciate the special needs community and see them as Champions and Heroes. Get involved beyond the moment and become a part of the movement. Dr. Ruben WestCreate inclusion for the entire family and show love, support and civility to them. Teach inclusion from early childhood education. Instead of punishing the pusher or biter, teach the children social distancing and how to teach everyone as individuals with different needs. Schools should have a universal design and not exclude differently abled children from the classes but teach civility and acceptance from 0-99years old. Dr. Rebecca HarperI believe that accepting people for who they are and not what they look like is a major step into inclusion. I also believe that we need to involve Special Needs people in regular activities as much as possible. This would give them a feeling of acceptance and worth. Dr. Penny HeflebowerChampion the ownership of business and entrepreneurial spirit within the special needs population. I have witnessed several of our differently abled family running businesses with help or oversight of mentors; and all of them are doing well and profitable. Advocate further education through colleges and universities tailoring curriculum to help foster the individual's talents. Donate to fund college opportunities for the special needs community. I established a "College Fund Bank Account" scholarship that assists those in need. Dr. Tony BranchWe need to implement the Human Equity Value as a human policy. Human Equity Value is the Recognition, Consideration, Protection and Procurement of Human Value and the Equity they are entitled to. We need to write HEV concept into policy through what I call Human Value Procurement (HVP). Create a platform for Challenged Champions and Heroes. A platform where we bring together their stories of inspiration so that they have the opportunity to know that they inspire folks without special needs. This helps to give them Human Equity Value. Dr. Glendon RudderDr. Clyde Rivers states, “I am honored to be able to work alongside such amazing people, who. are changing the world and creating a culture of honor and civility. Each one is an icon and a difference maker."Professor Vernet, is the creator and co-host of Civility 360 with World Civility Leader Sir Clyde Rivers, the only show devoted to interviewing civility leaders from a 360 angle of the world. This program will help put the world back together after COVID-19. Listen in as they share wisdom and insight on Civility, Influence, and Action every Saturday which started on the 2nd of May. The broadcast can be found at www.civility360.com Dr. Joseph is the Business Civility Leader and productive agent of change in this day. He is the narrator of Presidential Productivity – honoring “Cultures of Extreme Excellence. He is the narrator of Madame Productivity – honoring “Cultures of Caring for Humanity. Dr. Joseph is a World Civility Ambassador & National Statesman to I Change Nations™. He is a retired military officer, combat veteran, an award-winning Serial Entrepreneur, Author of over 25 books and 5 Bestsellers, Radio Show host, and Veteran Transition Expert. Dr. Vernet is the Founder of Live To Produce Enterprises, LLC, and Founder of the Productive Business Network & Summit Headquartered in Mesa, Arizona.Dr. Joseph has received the following honors:-2016 Presidential Certificates from President’s Donald Trump, Barack Obama, GeorgeBush, William Jefferson Clinton, and Jimmy Carter-2016 Recognition from Senator John McCain-2016 Recognition from United States Army, Chief of Staff, General,Mark A. Daily-2016 Recognition from Lieutenant General, United States Air Force, Director,Defense Contract Management Agency, Wendy M. Masiello-2017 Entrepreneur of the Year, Black Wall Street Phoenix, AZ-2017 National Statesmen Degree Award-2018 National Statesmen Degree-2018 World Civility Ambassador-2018 Honorary Doctorate, LUT-2018 Honorary Doctorate, UGCSI-2018 TNVOC Veteran Impact Business Award-2019 Global Voices Of Change-2019 Phoenix Civility Day Proclamation-2020 Doctorate of Professorship in Business Civility-2020 Global Representative Challenged Champions & Hero's-2020 World Greatness Award & Inducted In The World Book of Greatness 2020I Change Nations is a Culture of Honor System; the organization is committed to bringing back the lost art of honor by building a Culture of Honor that recognizes individuals throughout the world who have exemplified extraordinary humanitarian efforts to effectively change nations.We honor people and organizations that believe every life is valuable and is created to bring a contribution to the world. ICN is the largest “building cultures of honor” network in the world.Founded by Dr. Clyde Rivers.Dr. Clyde Rivers is the Spokesperson for the World Civility Day, Community Civility Counts Initiative, Dr. Rivers has been honored internationally and has received numerous awards.Recently Dr. Clyde Rivers, received his 2nd Presidential Award for 2019 at the United Nations Association of El Salvador in New York City,Dr. Rivers received the Presidential Award for his volunteer service to the citizens of the United States of America. In 2017 Dr. Rivers won the United States Presidential Life Achievement Award for over 4,000 hours of serving the nation and humanity Dr. Rivers is the recipient of the Danny K. Davis Peace Prize 2017, U.S. Congressman of Illinois. This annual Congressional Award given for excelling in his field and making a difference in people’s lives. In 2017 International Spokesman for World Civility Ambassador Dr. Clyde Rivers was appointed as International Board Chairman of OPAD. Dr. Rivers was given the Title of Don/Sir Dr. Clyde Rivers as he was Knighted into the original Kingdom of Guatemala, and the great city of La Antigua the first city established by the Spanish Monarchy. Knighted by Lord EDUARDO L. PRADO S. the Commodore De Santiago De Los Caballeros De La Antigua Guatemala. Dr. Rivers is the recipient of an Honorable Mention for the American Civic Collaboration Award 2017 – Celebrating Partnerships that Strengthen America Dr. Clyde Rivers is the Honorary Ambassador at Large for the Republic of Burundi, as appointed by H.E. President Pierre Nkurunziza and Special Advisor to President Pierre Nkurunziza, President of Republic of Burundi Africa.Others Leaders that have received awards from I Change Nations Include:President Yoweri Museveni, of Uganda:Honored for his great leadership in establishing and maintaining peace in his country.First Lady, Janet Museveni, of Uganda:Honored for the AIDS awareness policy ABC (Abstinence, Birth Control, and Contraception) an ever-present battle for the health of their people.Vice President of Kenya, Kalonzo Musyoka:Honored for his efforts in the peace-making process for Kenya, Sudan and Burundi.President Pierre Nkurunziza, of Republic of Burundi:Honored for his efforts to bring peace to a 12-year civil war between the two major tribes in his country.As well as First Lady Denise Nkurunziza, Republic of Burundi:Honored for her efforts to bring a better life to the people of her country.Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, of Nigeria:Honored for the Anticorruption policies he implemented in Nigeria.First Lady Maria de Luz Guebuza, of Republic of Mozambique:Honored for her humanitarian efforts for the youth and women of her country as well as bringing AIDS awareness programs.Former President Wolde Giorgis, of Ethiopia:Honored for his efforts to build a better environment in his country.Dr. Vanda Pignato – Former 1st Lady of El Salvador:Honored for her tireless efforts in protecting for women’s rights in the Republic of El Salvador.Dr. Kenneth David Kaunda – Former President of Zambia:Honored for his life’s work to establish peace in Zambia and on the continent of Africa.For more information about I Change Nations. the World Civility Award as well as the work thatAmbassador Dr. Clyde Rivers is doing go to: www.ichangenations.org

The State of Civility Summit Global Special Needs Inclusion For All: