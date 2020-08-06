Tennessee Highway Patrol Arrests Two Drive-By Shooting Suspects

KNOXVILLE- On August 5, 2020, the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) Knoxville Dispatch put out a “Be On the Look Out” (BOLO) for a vehicle and two suspects who were involved in a drive-by shooting in Marion, Ohio. Information indicated the suspects may be traveling to Florida via I-75. THP Interdiction Plus troopers were stationary on I-75 waiting for the vehicle to enter Tennessee. Once the vehicle was spotted, THP Interdiction Plus coordinated with THP Criminal Investigations Division (CID) and district troopers along with the Knox County Sheriff’s Office Aviation Unit to make a felony traffic stop on the vehicle. 18-year-old Madison Awbrey and 22-year-old Samuel Music, both of Marion, Ohio were arrested without incident. During the search of the vehicle, an unknown caliber revolver and one-half ounce of marijuana were discovered. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) was contacted and took custody of the vehicle and all evidence.

Both Awbrey and Music were charged as fugitives from justice and were transported to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center. Awbrey and Music have full extradition warrants from Ohio.

Booking photos may be obtained through the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office. For information on the drive-by shooting, please contact Marion Police Department Public Information Officer, Lieutenant B.J. Gruber bgruber@marionohio.org.

