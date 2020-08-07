Wowie Beverages Are Available at CBD Emporium CBD Emporium

Wowie is an innovative hemp-infused stress-relief beverage that combines a unique mix of US-grown Hemp and adaptogens for stress relief.

PHOENIX, ARIZONA, USA, August 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Innoviom’s Wowie Beverage Now Available in all CBD Emporium Retail Locations

Phoenix, AZ, August 6, 2020 – CBD Emporium, one of the fastest growing and most progressive CBD specialty retail companies in the United States is pleased to announce the addition of the Innoviom product line in all of its CBD Stores across the country. Now all of CBD Emporium’s customers can enjoy Wowie™ all day and every day. CBD Emporium will carry all of the Wowie flavors and it will be available single unit and refrigerated or by the case.

Innoviom presents Wowie™, an innovative hemp-infused stress-relief beverage that combines a unique mix of US-grown Hemp and adaptogens for stress relief. Wowie™ helps to reduce anxiety, aids focus and promotes a sense of calm. Wowie, infused at 20mg of hemp extract per can, is THC-free, non-alcoholic, gluten-free, non-GMO, low carb and vegan.

“We at Innoviom are constantly seeking like-minded partners that are consumer-focused, bringing healthy products and contributing to the wellbeing. We are excited about our partnership with CBD Emporium given top expertise, life improving product depth, and ever-expanding footprint. We are impressed by the first reaction of CBD Emporium’s customers and their appreciation of WowieTM drinks.” said Ahmed Elazizi, CEO of Innoviom Inc.

Mr. Elazizi continued “In the present times where we are faced with increased day-to-day stress, many people are re-examining their approach to life and prioritizing well-being and relaxation. CBD products, such as Wowie drinks, contribute to such a shift. We are extremely happy to support our consumers to achieve much needed balance in their lives in partnership with CBD Emporium.”

“Our mission is to search out and connect best of breed brands with customers who value quality. We are excited to see our customers enjoying Wowie drinks for years to come.” added John Flanders, CEO of the CBD Emporium.

About CBD Emporium

Established in 2018, CBD Emporium is a privately held company with 25 retail locations throughout the United States. The retailer is the premier source for quality, trusted CBD products, and offers a diverse selection of more than 50 best-of-industry brands and its own brand labeled products, derived from medical-grade organic hemp plants. CBD Emporium’s knowledgeable staff is dedicated to providing the best information, education, and products to improve health and wellness. For information, visit CBDEmporium.com.

About Innoviom

Innoviom is a global innovative food and beverage platform that builds on new trends and takes them to scale. Innoviom is led by a globally experienced team from Fortune 500 companies and is focused on uncovering new emerging trends for food and beverages bringing value-added healthy propositions to consumers. Imagine a world full of delicious healthy functional beverage and snacks that make us feel better! Innoviom is already selling 3 product lines across USA and on Amazon.

