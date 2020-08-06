Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,057 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 179,020 in the last 365 days.

Fall STS In-service Workshops | Nebraska Department of Education

The 2020 STS Fall Workshop will be held on Wednesday, September 30th via Zoom.  We will have two opportunities for you to join.  One will be from 9:00 am CDT to 11:00 am CDT and a repeat session will be from 1:00 pm CDT to 3:00 pm CDT.  If you have not already received the Zoom meeting information in the annual newsletter or by email, please request the meeting code and password by emailing tony.glenn@nebraska.gov.

 

 

STS Fall Workshop PowerPoint 2018

STS Fall Workshop PowerPoint 2017

STS Fall Workshop PowerPoint 2016

 

You just read:

Fall STS In-service Workshops | Nebraska Department of Education

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.