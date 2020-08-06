Fall STS In-service Workshops | Nebraska Department of Education

The 2020 STS Fall Workshop will be held on Wednesday, September 30th via Zoom. We will have two opportunities for you to join. One will be from 9:00 am CDT to 11:00 am CDT and a repeat session will be from 1:00 pm CDT to 3:00 pm CDT. If you have not already received the Zoom meeting information in the annual newsletter or by email, please request the meeting code and password by emailing tony.glenn@nebraska.gov.

STS Fall Workshop PowerPoint 2018

STS Fall Workshop PowerPoint 2017

STS Fall Workshop PowerPoint 2016