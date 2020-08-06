MDE Publishes School District Schedules Submitted by July 31

Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
For Immediate Release: August 6, 2020

JACKSON, Miss. – School district reopening plans for the 2020-21 school year are now available on the Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) school reopening guidance webpage. Most school districts submitted plans to the MDE by a July 31 deadline, prior to Gov. Tate Reeves’ Executive Order on Tuesday delaying the start of school in several counties.

Under Executive Order No. 1517, school districts in the following counties must delay their reopening for grades 7-12 until Monday, August 17: Bolivar, Coahoma, Forrest, George, Hinds, Panola, Sunflower, and Washington Counties. The governor has the power to declare school start dates by executive order.

The Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) has developed guidance, considerations and best practices for Mississippi districts for operating school in the 2020-21 school year. It has been developed with input from school and district leaders, mental health and health professionals, teachers, parents, and students. The information continues to be updated as further research, data and resources become available.

Most school district plans include an option for parents to opt-in to distance learning. Questions about specific scheduling plans and policies should be directed to local school districts.

MDE Guidance for the 2020-21 School Year: www.mdek12.org/guidance2020-21

 

