Southbound Route 51 to Route 837 West Carson Street Ramp Closure Continues this Weekend in Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing the closure of the ramp from southbound Route 51 (West Carson Street) to Route 837 (West Carson Street) in the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County, will occur Friday night, August 7 through Monday morning, August 10 weather permitting.

Milling and paving operations will occur from 8 p.m. Friday night continuously through 5 a.m. Monday morning on the ramp from southbound Route 51 to Route 837 that runs under the West End Bridge. To allow the work to occur, the ramp will close to traffic the entire weekend.  All traffic will be detoured.

Posted detour:

  • Traveling southbound on Route 51 (West Carson Street), motorists will continue past the closed ramp toward the West End Circle

  • Turn right onto Steuben Street

  • Turn left onto Short Street toward Crafton/Downtown - North 19/60

  • Turn left onto South Main Street toward West End Bridge/Downtown – North 279/19

  • Turn right onto southbound Route 837 (West Carson Street) toward Downtown

  • End detour

The work is part of the $6.06 million improvement project.  Gulisek Construction, LLC is the prime contractor.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #

