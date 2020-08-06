Reminder: Daylight Closure for Wykoff Run Road Starts Monday

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) reminds drivers that Wykoff Run Road (Route 2001) in Cameron County will be closed to through traffic during daylight hours, starting Monday, August 10. Underdrain work and paving will take place at various locations. The closure will be in effect each weekday through August 28 and a detour will be in place during that time. Work hours are set for 7:00 A.M. to 3:00 P.M.

Camp owners and residents will be able to access their properties during work hours. Through traffic will follow the signed detour. The detour uses Wykoff Run Road (Route 2001), Route 555, and Quehanna Highway (Route 2006). Drivers familiar with the area may consider alternate routes. The detour will be lifted outside of work hours.

Work on this project will be done in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the job site and relevant training.

All work will be performed by PennDOT Cameron County Maintenance. All work is weather and schedule dependent.

PennDOT reminds drivers to use caution in work zones, follow official detour signs, obey posted speed limits, and always buckle up.

