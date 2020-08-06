Route 4011 Rochester Road Restrictions Begin Friday in Allegheny County

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing restrictions on Rochester Road (Route 4011) in Ross and McCandless townships and Franklin Park Borough, Allegheny County, will begin Friday, August 7 weather permitting.

Single-lane alternating traffic on Rochester Road between Route 19 in Ross Township and Nicholson Road in Franklin Park Borough will occur 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays through mid-September. Crews will conduct miscellaneous construction work through the corridor.

Flaggers will assist motorists through the work zone.

The prime contractor is A. Folino Construction, Inc.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #