Roadway Improvements Project Work To Begin on Route 522 in Fulton County

​The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) today announced that prime contractor, New Enterprise Stone & Lime Co., Inc., of New Enterprise, PA, will begin work to improve a stretch of Route 522, starting on Monday, August 10, 2020 in Belfast Township, Fulton County.

Starting Monday, crews will work on the area of Route 522 known as Gem Curve, to make drainage upgrades as part of a larger project on Route 22 in Huntingdon County that will begin at a later date.

Work will be done under daylight flagging conditions with some short-term work zone pattern changes. Motorists should stay alert for possible traffic changes and use caution travelling through the area. Minor delays are expected. The work is expected to take about a week to be completed.

This overall project consists of improvements to 3.5 miles of Route 22, between Old Route 22 and Route 26, in Porter and Smithfield Townships in Huntingdon Co. New pavement and markings, guide rail updates, and new roadway signs will be placed. Work is weather dependent.

All work on this $1.7 million project is expected to be completed by December of 2020.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the job-site, and relevant training.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to Penndot news in Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Fulton, Huntingdon and Somerset Counties at www.penndot.gov/District9.

Follow local PennDOT information on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAAltoona.

Media contact: Monica R. Jones-Owens, 814-696-7105

# # #