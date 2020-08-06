COK Sodality Co-operative Credit Union (COKCU) Converts to Smart Solution’s Universa Premier Digital Core Banking Suite
Universa’s flexible, feature rich and cost-effective suite of products continues to push the fintech envelopeAURORA, ONTARIO, CANADA, August 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Here we grow again! Smart Solution is proud to partner with COK Sodality Co-operative Credit Union Ltd. (COKCU) to implement its Universa Premier Digital Core Banking Suite to service another large segment of Jamaica’s Credit Union membership. As a leading fintech provider of banking and financial management solutions, Smart Solution welcomes COKCU as its seventh (7th) and largest active client in Jamaica.
“Technology is ever-changing and as such consumers want to be connected at all times. They now require more from institutions such as credit unions to be accessible and technologically savvy. As such, COKCU is answering this need through a major upgrade of their systems software, which will drive efficiency and productivity for consumers and employees.” COK Sodality CEO Aloun N’dombet-Assamba noted. Mrs. N’dombet-Assamba went on to say “The new banking system will see a transformation in the way business is conducted in the organisation. We are working harder to serve you better!”
“We at Smart Solution are delighted that COK Sodality Co-Operative Credit Union selected our Universa platform to drive innovation and increase efficiencies in the service of its members,” stated Iean Tait, President and CEO of Smart Solution. “We know that the selection process was very thorough and we are tremendously proud to be chosen as the vendor with the best technology platform, track record and expertise. All of us at Smart Solution are excited to work with such a progressive institution and we are fully committed to partnering with COKCU to deliver on its mandate of digital transformation. As technological excellence is the backbone of any institution, COKCU’s switch to Universa will provide the organisation with the rich functionality, scalable architecture and flexibility to keep up with new and emerging technologies, ready to meet the evolving challenges and embrace the future,” added Iean Tait.
About COK Sodality Co-operative Credit Union Ltd. (COKCU)
Incorporated in 1967, with 13 members and JMD $120 in shares, City of Kingston Co-operative Credit Union Limited was founded to offer membership to everyday residents of the local community who were not a part of certain restricted professions or church groups. In 2009, the City of Kingston Co-operative Credit Union merged with the Sodality Co-operative Credit Union and COK Sodality Co-operative Credit Union Limited was born. By means of this merger, many additional membership criteria were added which translated into COKCU being able to say proudly that it now enjoys the largest membership among all credit unions in Jamaica and in the English-speaking Caribbean. COK celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2017, with more than 280,000 members and in excess of JMD $9.2 Billion in assets.
About Smart Solution
For over 35 years, Smart Solution and its group of companies has provided innovative core banking systems and financial management solutions to Credit Unions, Banks, Trusts and other financial organisations worldwide. Smart Solution supports a diverse client base, including some of the top Canadian Credit Unions and innovative financial institutions both in Canada and abroad. It prides itself in its attention to detail and in its team of qualified experts focused on providing exceptional service and support. Its strengths lie in its efficiency, its expertise, and its constant focus on innovation and rapid functionality improvements.
For more information:
Iean Tait, President & CEO
Smart Solution
+19057170095
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn