‘WOMEN FOR GOTTLIEB’ LAUNCHES FOR DEMOCRAT JENNIFER GOTTLIEB
Coalition of Broward women leaders forms to support Gottlieb for Supervisor
Broward’s women leaders are supporting Jennifer Gottlieb for Supervisor of Elections. We need to support strong women leaders, like Jennifer, who have the courage and experience to make a difference.”HOLLYWOOD, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today Democrat Jennifer Gottlieb, candidate for Broward County Supervisor of Elections, announces “Women for Gottlieb.” To bolster the coalition’s effort to connect with voters, Gottlieb loaned her campaign another $20,000 for another mail piece hitting mailboxes as Early Voting begins across the county.
— School Board Member Robin Bartleman
“Women for Gottlieb” officially formed from a coalition of local women community leaders and organizations actively supporting her campaign for Supervisor, including: Women's March Florida – Broward Chapter, Fmr. Federal Judge Sandra Coleman, Former State Representative Elaine Schwartz, School Board Member Robin Bartleman (Countywide), School Board Member Ann Murray, School Board Member Nora Rupert, Former FEA President and School Board Member Maureen Dinnen, Hallandale Beach Mayor Joy Cooper, Former Hollywood Mayor Mara Giulianti, Former Miramar Mayor Lori Moseley, Miramar Commissioner Traci Callari, Hollywood Commissioner Alanna Mersinger of the South Broward Drainage District, Broward Teachers Union President Anna Fusco, and several others.
School Board Member Robin Bartleman, a founding member of Women for Gottlieb, said, “Broward’s women leaders are supporting Jennifer Gottlieb for Supervisor of Elections. We need to support strong women leaders, like Jennifer, who have the courage and experience to make a difference in our community.”
Jennifer Gottlieb the only candidate running for Supervisor that’s been elected and re-elected to countywide public office.
As Chair of the School Board, Gottlieb balanced a multi-billion-dollar budget, led a complex organization with thousands of employees, and delivered high-quality, cost-saving programs and services to Broward’s families despite economic challenges and funding constraints.
While working in Florida’s capitol, Gottlieb developed a keen understanding of the state legislative process and how to get things done for Broward’s communities.
