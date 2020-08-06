Three Members Elected to Administrative Council

Three new members-at-large were elected to serve on the Court’s Administrative Council today. The Administrative Council serves as an advisory board to the Chief Justice, who sits as its chair. The membership is composed of the presiding judge for each judicial district, a member-at-large for each administrative unit, one supreme court justice appointed by the Chief Justice, and one attorney appointed by the State Bar Association of North Dakota. Members-at-large are elected by a majority vote of all district court judges.

Judge Anthony Benson was elected to represent Administrative Unit One. Judge Benson replaces Judge Foughty who was serving as member-at-large until his elevation to presiding judge of the Northeast Judicial District. This is his first time serving on the Administrative Council.

Judge James Hill was elected to represent Administrative Unit Three. This is Judge Hill’s second term serving on the Administrative Council as member-at-large. He previously served as one of the original members of the Administrative Council when he was appointed as a representative of the state bar association in 2004.

Judge Stacy Louser was elected to represent Administrative Unit Four. Judge Louser replaces Judge Mattson who was not eligible for reappointment due to term limits.

Administrative Unit Two is currently represented by Judge John Irby whose term runs through July 31, 2021.

The terms of the new members will begin August 1, 2020 and run through July 31, 2023.

