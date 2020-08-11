“Vote HERE: A film for the people by the people” has just added YouTube to its growing list of streaming platforms.
UNITED STATES, August 11, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Vote HERE” is a compelling documentary that follows the turbulent ways our voting rights have wavered throughout U.S. history. Renowned historians, journalists, scholars & legal experts share their insight on subjects that include: why the founding fathers left it to the States to control the voting process; the founding of the notorious Electoral College and the roughly 75 year fight for Women’s Suffrage.
The film’s fourteenth and final segment features the late U.S. Representative, and life-long activist, John Lewis, sharing his own personal journey that led him across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma that fateful “Bloody Sunday’ in 1965 that led to the passage of the Voting Rights Act.
Along with the film’s historical revelations are the profiles that include non-partisan & non-profit organizations, hard-working activists and spontaneous interviews with the voters themselves sharing their insight, inspiration and hope!
As a tribute to our democracy “Vote HERE” has been made free and as easily accessible as voting should be... And for our viewer’s leisure, Individual Segments of all of the subjects covered in the film have also been made available on all of the platforms listed below:
“Vote HERE” Full List of Segments:
Seg 1. Why The States Control Voting
Seg 2. Environmental Voter Project
Seg 3. Electoral College
Seg 4. Voting in the 19th Century
Seg 5. HeadCount
Seg 6. Gerrymandering
Seg 7. Women’s Suffrage
Seg 8. Ranked Choice Voting
Seg 9. Mi Familia Vota
Seg 10. The Progressive Era
Seg 11. Native American Suffrage
Seg 12. Black Suffrage/Voter Disenfranchisement
Seg 13. Joy of Voting
Seg 14. Voting Rights Acts/Credits
"Vote HERE: A film for the people by the people" pays homage to those who have and are still forging the way for what lays at the heart of our democracy: Easy and Equal Access to one of our most cherished and hard fought for rights – the right to Vote.
