FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Media Contacts

Bowser Administration Expands DC Slow Streets, with 22 Miles Installed by September 1

(Washington, DC) – Today, Mayor Muriel Bowser and the District Department of Transportation (DDOT) announced that by September 1, residents will have nearly 22 miles of DC Slow Streets to practice safe social distancing while walking, biking, and rolling in neighborhoods across the District.

“We have already heard great feedback about the initial five miles of Slow Streets that were installed earlier this summer,” said DDOT Director Jeff Marootian. “The approximately 17 miles that we will add over the next several weeks are critical to Mayor Bowser’s vision to reimagine public space during the COVID-19 public health emergency.”

All DC Slow Streets are installed on local streets (typically with no centerline marked); without any bus routes and are generally linked to parks or other places to bike and walk. Once installed, DC Slow Streets are restricted to local traffic and the speed limit is set at 15 miles per hour to support neighborhood-based safe social distancing while walking, running, rolling, or cycling.

Installation will begin the week of August 10, and is expected to be completed by September 1 in the following locations:

Ward 1

6th Street NW between Lamont Street NW and Keefer Place NW

Girard Street NW between 14th Street NW and Georgia Avenue NW

Keefer Place NW between Georgia Avenue and 6th Street NW

Lamont Street NW between 13th Street NW and Park Place NW

Ward 2

S Street NW between Massachusetts Avenue and New Jersey Avenue NW (also crosses Wards 1 and 6)

Ward 3

39th Street NW between Massachusetts Avenue and Fulton Street NW

Davenport Street NW between Nebraska Avenue and Linnean Street NW

Yuma Street NW between Massachusetts Avenue NW and Connecticut Avenue NW

Ward 4

8th Street NW between Missouri Avenue and New Hampshire Avenue NW

Van Buren Street NW between 16th Street NW and North Capitol Street

Ward 5

10th Street NE between Otis Street NE and Rhode Island Avenue NE

17th Street NE between Randolph Street and Bryant Street/Montana Avenue NE

K Street NE between Bladensburg Road to 18th Street NE/Maryland Avenue NE

Oates Street NE between West Virginia Avenue to Bladensburg Road NE

Ward 6

3rd Street NE/SE between M Street NE to E Street SE

E Street SE between 4th Street SE to 11th Street SE/Pennsylvania Avenue SE

G Street NE between 2nd Street NE and 15h Street NE/Gales Street NE

Gales Street NE between 15th Street NE and 21st Street NE (crosses Wards 6 and 7)

Ward 7

B Street SE between Benning Road and 54th Street SE (Ward 6/7)

Fairlawn Avenue SE between K Street SE and Pennsylvania Avenue SE

K Street SE between Fairlawn Avenue SE and Randle Circle SE

DDOT will not install Slow Streets in Ward 8 at this time, pursuant to an amendment to the Connected Transportation Network Emergency Act of 2020 and the Connected Transportation Network Temporary Act of 2020.

Drivers should only use a designated Slow Street if their destination is within two blocks of that street. Residents, emergency vehicles, deliveries, and trash collection vehicles still have access to Slow Streets.

The first five miles of DC Slow Streets were announced in early June, as part of the Bowser administration’s ongoing efforts to reimagine public space for safety and health during the public health emergency, including the buildout of expanded outdoor dining and the installation of Car Free Lanes in three key corridors across the city. DDOT considered feedback from the community via Councilmembers, Advisory Neighborhood Commissioners, and Advisory Councils.

###

The mission of the District Department of Transportation (DDOT) is to enhance the quality of life for District residents and visitors by ensuring that people, goods, and information move efficiently and safely with minimal adverse impact on residents and the environment.

Follow us on Twitter for transportation-related updates and more; like us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram. Visit the website at ddot.dc.gov. Visit goDCgo.com for more information on transportation options in the District.