For Immediate Release: Thursday, August 6, 2020 Contact: Office of Communications, Communications@MyFloridaCFO.com, 850.413.2842

CFO Jimmy Patronis: Take Advantage of the 2020 Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Jimmy Patronis is urging Floridians to take advantage of the 2020 Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday starting Friday, August 7, 2020 and running through Sunday, August 9, 2020.

CFO Jimmy Patronis said, “With today's unique challenges it's harder than ever being a parent and having to make decisions on how to best educate children while doing it safely. Money is tight for families right now throughout the state and this is a great opportunity to save money on the supplies children need to reach their full academic potential this school year. This sales-tax holiday will make those purchases a little easier on families so they can provide their children with the tools needed to learn and succeed."

During the sales tax holiday, qualifying items will be exempt from tax including: certain school supplies selling for $15 or less per item; and clothing, footwear, and certain accessories selling for $60 or less per item; and computers and certain accessories selling for $1,000 or less per item, when purchased for noncommercial home or personal use.

For more information and a list of qualifying items, please review the Department of Revenue's 2020 Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday Tax Information Publication (TIP), as well as their Frequently Asked Questions for consumers and businesses. ###

About CFO Jimmy Patronis Chief Financial Officer and State Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis is a statewide elected official and a member of Florida’s Cabinet who oversees the Department of Financial Services. CFO Patronis works each day to fight insurance fraud, support Florida’s firefighters, and ensure the state’s finances are stable to support economic growth in the state. Follow the activities of the Department on Facebook (FLDFS) and Twitter (@FLDFS).