State coastal commission subcommittee to meet August 13

A N.C. Coastal Resources Commission (CRC) subcommittee will meet by video conference on Thursday, Aug. 13 at 3 p.m. to continue the discussion of the Development Line/Static Line Exception options on oceanfront beaches. The public may listen to the meeting by phone.

WHO: CRC Subcommittee

WHAT: Development lines and static line exceptions meeting

WHEN: Thursday, Aug. 13 at 3 p.m.

WHERE: Audio conference information

1-415-655-0003 US TOLL

Event number (access code): 161 474 2668

