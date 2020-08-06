I-476 North Daytime Lane Closure Planned August 17-19 for ITS Installation in Montgomery County

King of Prussia, PA – Northbound Interstate 476 motorists will encounter a right lane closure over the Schuylkill River in West Conshohocken Borough and Plymouth Township, Montgomery County on Monday, August 17, through Wednesday August 19, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM for Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) installation, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

Drivers are advised to remain alert for slowing traffic when approaching the work zone. This scheduled operation is weather dependent.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, special signage and relevant training.

MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, 610-205-6800

