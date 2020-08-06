Bridge on Oxford Road in Oxford Township, Adams County, to be Closed for Maintenance

Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that a bridge on Oxford Road (Route 1015) in Oxford Township, Adams County, is scheduled to be closed Wednesday, August 12, for maintenance work. The bridge spans the South Branch of Conewago Creek about midway between Route 394 (Hunterstown Hampton Road) and Route 30 (Lincoln Way). The closure is expected to last until mid-October.

Work includes deck repairs, milling, paving, waterproof membrane installation, rock placement, debris and sediment removal, masonry work and line painting.

A detour will be in place using Route 394, Brickcrafters Road (Route 2015), and Route 30.

This work is part of a project to perform maintenance on bridges in multiple counties in PennDOT District 8’s south central region. JD Eckman, Inc., of Atglen PA, is the prime contractor on this $6.4 million contract.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

For more information on projects occurring or being bid this year, those made possible by or accelerated by the state transportation funding plan (Act 89), or those on the department’s Four and Twelve Year Plans, visit www.projects.penndot.gov.

Subscribe to PennDOT news in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry, and York counties at www.penndot.gov/District8.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras, 103 of which are in the Midstate.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson, 717-418-5018