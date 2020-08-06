Traffic Pattern to Shift Next Week on I-99 Improvement Project

State College, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) issued an update today on its Interstate 99 improvement project in Centre County. The project will improve ride quality and extend the life of about 2.5 miles of roadway in Spring Township.

Work on this project will be done in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the job site and relevant training.

The contractor will open the right (travel) lane and close the left (passing) lane of I-99 southbound between the I-80 eastbound offramp at Bellefonte and the Pleasant Gap exit on Thursday, August 13. Minor delays are expected while the contractor completes this shift in traffic pattern.

PennDOT will issue an update prior to the start of work on the northbound lanes.

Overall work consists of resurfacing, restoring and rehabilitating the roadway surface, installing guide rail, marking pavement and miscellaneous construction. Glenn O. Hawbaker, Inc. of State College is the contractor on this $4.6 million job that will take place over the 2020 and 2021 construction seasons. All work is weather and schedule dependent.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to PennDOT news in Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Juniata, McKean, Mifflin, and Potter counties at www.penndot.gov/District2.

For regional updates on Twitter, follow www.twitter.com/511PAStateCOLL MEDIA CONTACT: Marla Fannin (814) 360-3013 (cell), Timothy Nebgen (814) 360-3838 (cell)

# # #