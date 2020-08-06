The North Dakota Highway Patrol: Going out? Drive sober.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol (NDHP) has teamed up with the North Dakota Department of Transportation for a new campaign featuring North Dakota troopers asking those who are going out to always drive sober. The new campaign coincides with law enforcement across the state conducting extra patrols for Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over Aug. 14 to Sept. 1.

“In 2019, 42% of crash fatalities in North Dakota were alcohol-related. That’s not just a statistic. Those are lives lost,” explains Sergeant Wade Kadrmas with the NDHP. “Our troopers and law enforcement across the state want to be a positive influence in the communities we serve. One way we can do that is by removing impaired drivers from the road.”

In 2020, there have been more than 2,100 DUI arrests in North Dakota. Alcohol and drug-related motor vehicle crashes, fatalities, and DUI arrests are 100% preventable. Many lives would be saved in North Dakota each year if every driver consistently makes the choice to drive sober, designate a sober driver or use a ride-hailing service.

The campaign featuring NDHP troopers can be seen on social media and billboards across the state as a reminder to motorists to take personal responsibility on the roadways to drive sober or plan a sober ride.

This campaign is part of the Vision Zero summer H.E.A.T. (Highway Enforcement of Aggressive Traffic) strategy to eliminate motor vehicle crash fatalities and serious injuries on North Dakota roads. Over the past five years, more people have died in motor vehicle crashes in warm weather months (May through October) than cold weather months. H.E.A.T. will take place through August to encourage everyone to wear a seat belt, use appropriate child passenger safety seats, drive sober and distraction-free, and follow all posted speed limits.

Visit the North Dakota Crash Memorial Wall to view memorials built on the hope of preventing another death on North Dakota roads.