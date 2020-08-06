Concora Launches Sustainability Software Update to Better Serve Building Product Manufacturers and Drive More Revenue
The AECs (Architects, Engineers, and Contractors) want to be able to find sustainable products and technical content quickly and without any friction.”ALPHARETTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Concora, the provider of the only Digital Experience Platform (DxP) for building product manufacturers marketing to architects, engineers, and contractors (AECs), today announced that they have added new sustainability capabilities to their SaaS solution.
— Kip Rapp - CEO of Concora
As Green Building Initiatives are accounting for as much as 50% of commercial projects, the AEC needs to be able to search, select, and specify commercial building products based upon sustainability criteria. In a recent AEC survey, the AEC community made it clear that if a manufacturer’s website is difficult to use or can’t find products based on sustainability characteristics, they will likely leave to a competitor’s website.
Today, Concora is pleased to announce important updates to its DxP Platform that further supports the manufacturer’s capabilities to promote sustainability content to the AEC design community. These changes provide new sustainability search refinement filters along with the ability to quickly manage and publish important sustainability content such as EPDs, HPDs, and more. These are then presented in search results along with the other critical technical content such as BIM, CAD, and specifications.
“When we talked with the AEC community, they had a lot to say about sustainability. The AECs want to be able to find sustainable products and technical content quickly and without any friction,” said, Kip Rapp, CEO of Concora. “We’re pleased to offer our manufacturing customers a solution for their design customers regarding LEED v4.1 and other sustainability rating systems.”
About Concora
Concora provides solutions that help building product manufacturers get their materials specified for use in commercial construction projects. With Concora's Digital Experience Platform, manufacturers can provide a simplified buyer's journey that meets the nuanced requirements of commercial architects, engineers, and contractors (AEC) customers. In 2020, Concora was selected as a “Key Player” by B2B research firm, MarketsandMarkets.
