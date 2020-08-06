Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
FY2020 Rural Improvement Zone Annual Financial Report Released

The fiscal year 2019-2020 Annual Financial Report for Rural Improvement Zones (RIZ) has been released on the Department of Management's website.  This report is a statement of balances, revenues and expenditures of each RIZ for the fiscal year running from July 1, 2019 to June 30, 2020.  This report must be completed, published in the local newspaper and filed with the auditor of the county in which the RIZ is located by December 1, 2020.  The updated report is located at https://dom.iowa.gov/document/riz-annual-financial-report-fy2020.

