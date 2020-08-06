Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
State coastal commission subcommittee to meet August 13

A N.C. Coastal Resources Commission (CRC) subcommittee will meet by video conference on Thursday, Aug. 13 at 3 p.m. to continue the discussion of the Development Line/Static Line Exception options on oceanfront beaches. The public may listen to the meeting by phone.

WHO:      CRC Subcommittee

WHAT:     Development lines and static line exceptions meeting

WHEN:    Thursday, Aug. 13 at 3 p.m.

WHERE:   Audio conference information

              1-415-655-0003 US TOLL

              Event number (access code): 161 474 2668  

