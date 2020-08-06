PennDOT, AAA Highlight Aggressive Driving Initiative

Pittsburgh, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) and AAA East Central hosted an interview opportunity today via Zoom (video conference) to discuss the aggressive driving enforcement period, running through August 23.

With traffic volumes still down, motorists are showing aggressive behavior on the road. Local and state police are working to reduce the amount crashes caused by aggressive driving. More than 216 municipal and state agencies will participate in a statewide aggressive-driving mobilization.

The focus for this enforcement wave is on heavy truck enforcement, pedestrian safety, red light running, and tailgating. Police will also target drivers demonstrating other unsafe behaviors such as speeding, texting, careless driving, work zone safety violations and any other aggressive driving actions.

The safety partners remind motorists who come across an aggressive driver to remain calm and not to challenge the other driver. Avoid eye contact and ignore rude gestures. Finally, if possible move to the left lane, allowing the other vehicle to pass.

Since July 6, local and state police in Southwestern Pennsylvania wrote 1,830 aggressive driving citations.

Fortunately, the number of crashes and fatalities in Pennsylvania continue to decrease; however, in 2019 there were 6,748 aggressive driving crashes which resulted in 95 fatalities.

