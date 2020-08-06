PECO to Close Route 320 (Sproul Road) For Several Weeks for Utility Improvement in Marple and Haverford Townships

King of Prussia, PA – PECO Energy is planning to close Route 320 (Sproul Road) between Marple Road and Darby Road in Marple and Haverford townships, Delaware County beginning Monday, August 17 for gas main installation, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today. The full closure will be in place 24/7 through Friday, October 30.

During the closure, motorists will be directed to use Route 3 (West Chester Pike) and Bryn Mawr Avenue. Local access will be maintained during this closure. Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling near the work area because backups and delays may occur.

PECO Energy will complete is project under a PennDOT Highway Occupancy Permit. For a list of all utility work and other construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties, visit our District 6 Traffic Bulletin.

MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, 610-205-6800

