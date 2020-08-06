Hatfield Township to Restrict Route 463 (Cowpath Road) Intersection at Orvilla Road for Road Widening

King of Prussia, PA – Hatfield Township is planning a weekday lane closure at the Route 463 (Cowpath Road) and Orvilla Road Intersection in Hatfield Township, Montgomery County beginning Monday, August 10, for road widening, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today. The lane closure will be in place Mondays through Fridays from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM through Friday, August 21.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work area because backups and delays will occur. The schedule is weather dependent.

Hatfield Township will complete this project under a PennDOT Highway Occupancy Permit.

