Fort Duquesne Bridge and Fort Pitt Bridge Line Painting Operations Sunday Night in Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is advising motorists that line painting operations on the Fort Pitt and Fort Duquesne bridges in the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County, will occur Sunday night, August 9 weather permitting.

Line painting operations requiring traffic stoppages of 15 minutes or less will occur in both directions of the Fort Duquesne and Fort Pitt bridges and on associated ramps from 10 p.m. Sunday night through 5 a.m. Monday morning. PennDOT crews will conduct line painting operations. Additional line painting work may occur Monday evening. Details will be provided in advance of the operation if needed.

Motorists who accidentally get paint on their vehicles should immediately wash the paint off with a high-pressure water stream and detergent. Dried paint can be removed with de-natured alcohol and a soft cloth. Generally, PennDOT is not responsible for paint on vehicles.

Roadway line painting is an important part of PennDOT’s highway safety initiatives. Paint lines provide direction, delineation, and guidance to motorists.

Lines need repainting each year because of normal wear, tear, and weather. Winter maintenance activities such as plowing, spreading anti-skid materials, and studded tires are very abrasive to paint lines and can cause fading. Normal weathering caused by snow, rain, and ice also contribute to line reflectivity reduction.

Motorists should use caution and be aware of changing traffic patterns when driving through the area.

