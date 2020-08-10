Tarter Farm & Ranch is committed to helping farmers and those that rely on them
We are in unprecedented times. Our customers and animals remain essential.”DUNNVILLE, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES, August 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tarter Farm & Ranch, the largest farm manufacturer in the United States, recently announced actions it has taken as an essential, needs-based retailer in response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) to better serve customer, communities and team members.
— Josh Tarter
During the COVID-19 outbreak, Tarter is committed to staying open and providing customers products they rely on for livestock, gardening, animal confinement and equine. Currently, all Tarter Mfg operations remain open to support customers and their essential businesses.
Serving farmers and ranches for more than 75 years, Tarter has provided essential, needs-based products that rural customers depend on to help them take care of their families, ranches and animals at this critical time.
"We are in unprecedented times. Our customers and animals remain essential.", said Josh Tarter of Tarter Farm & Ranch. "We know that our customers count on us to help take care of their family, land, animals and pets. Our commitment is to be here for them and do everything we can to assist them, while protecting our team members and customers. As always, the health and safety of our employees, staff, retailers, customers and suppliers is our top priority."
To find the Tarter dealer nearest you, visit www.tarterusa.com
News Desk
River Road Marketing
+1 270-731-8121
email us here