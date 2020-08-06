Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Air Mission Planning and Support will now be a Virtual Conference

amp2020virtual

AMP 2020 VIRTUAL

SMi Reports: Key reasons to attend this year’s Air Mission Planning & Support conference in October 2020

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SMi’ Group’s 11th annual Air Mission Planning and Support meeting will be held on the 6th – 7th October and will now be a fully Virtual conference via remote access only. Delegates will hear insight from key military figures from across the world as they prepare to deliver their keynote presentations about their experience in air mission planning.

Interested parties register and learn more by downloading the brochure at: http://www.airmissionplanning.co.uk/einPR12

3 Key Reasons to Attend 2020's Conference

1. Remote/Virtual Access available
The two-day conference is remote access only and connect with established military and government speakers as well as join the Q&A sessions and debates.

2. Subject
This event is set to explore a variety of topics such as: F-35 cost and capabilities, 5th generation fighters, data management and cyber security, situational awareness in combat aircrafts across countries and many more.
This year’s programme will also include key sessions such as: Current Mission Planning Software and The Path Ahead; Data Management for Operational Readiness; Heavy Lift and Transitional Planning; Multi-Domain Command and Control and Cyber Considerations and Planning in Rotary Wing Operations.

3. International Speakers
With 5+ hours of networking, 17+ keynote presentations and 2 Military and Industry Panel discussions, our Air Mission Planning and Support conference will provide a platform to build strategic partnerships and secure future collaborations. Attendees so far are from: RAF, Polish Air Force, Swedish Air Force, Italian Air Force, French Air Force, US Air Force and many more.

Registrations placed by the 28th August will have access to the early bird discount and save £200: http://www.airmissionplanning.co.uk/einPR12

Air Mission Planning and Support
6th – 7th October 2020
Virtual Conference

Sponsored by:
Lead Sponsor: BAE Systems
Sponsors & Exhibitors: Airbus, ThinkLogical

For sponsorship and exhibition queries please contact Sadia Malick at smalick@smi-online.co.uk or call +44 (0) 20 7827 6748

For delegate queries please contact James Hitchen on +44 (0) 20 7827 6054 or email jhitchen@smi-online.co.uk

For media queries please contact Carina Gozo at CGozo@smi-online.co.uk.

About SMi Group:
Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses, and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk

Carina Gozo
http://www.uav-technology.org/jorlio
02078276016
