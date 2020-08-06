Westbound I-94 ramp to westbound M-60 closed in Jackson on Wednesday

Contact:

Agency:

Aaron Jenkins, MDOT Office of Communications, 517-243-9075Transportation

COUNTY: Jackson

HIGHWAYS: I-94 M-60

CLOSEST CITY: Jackson

START DATE: 7 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020

ESTIMATED COMPLETION DATE: 9 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020

PROJECT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will close the westbound I-94 ramp to westbound M-60 on Wednesday to shift traffic to the newly constructed westbound M-60 ramp. This work is part of the ongoing I-94 Corridor Project.

Project map

For more information about the project, go to www.Michigan.gov/I94Jackson.

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: The closure will occur from 7 a.m. until 9 p.m.

Eastbound M-60 traffic heading for westbound I-94 will be detoured to eastbound I-94, then take the Airport Road exit and head back to westbound I-94.

Westbound I-94 traffic heading for westbound M-60 will be detoured via southbound US-127, westbound I-94 Business Loop (Michigan Avenue), and M-50 (West Avenue) back to westbound M-60.

Follow posted detours. Motorists are advised to seek alternate routes.

SAFETY BENEFITS: These improvements will provide increased safety and mobility in this area of the I-94, which is a significant local, national and international trade corridor.

I-94 project logo (MDOT Graphics)