Hickman County Deputy Charged with Assault, Official Misconduct and Oppression

HICKMAN COUNTY – An investigation by Special Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the indictment and arrest of a Hickman County deputy on charges of official oppression and official misconduct, as well as assault.

In January, at the request of District Attorney General Kim Helper, TBI Agents, with the assistance of the Hickman County Sheriff’s Office, began investigating a complaint of excessive use of force by a Hickman County deputy. During the course of the investigation, Agents developed information indicating that while effecting arrests in November 2019 and January 2020, Deputy Scott Hull was responsible for the assault of two individuals.

On Wednesday, the Hickman County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Scott Anthony Hull (DOB 07/17/1969) with four counts of Assault, two counts of Official Oppression, and two counts of Official Misconduct. Hull was arrested Wednesday and booked into the Hickman County Jail on a $25,000 bond.