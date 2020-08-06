Fentress County Man Indicted, Accused of Statutory Rape

FENTRESS COUNTY – An investigation by Special Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the indictment of a Fentress County man accused of having inappropriate sexual contact with a minor.

In June, at the request of 8th District Attorney General Jared Effler, TBI Special Agents began investigating Stewart Dwain Matthews. During the course of the investigation, Agents developed information that Matthews (DOB 02/12/99) engaged in sexual activity with a 14-year-old female.

On Wednesday, the Fentress County Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Matthews with one count of Statutory Rape. He turned himself in Wednesday evening and was booked into the Fentress County Jail on a $1,000 bond.