Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,086 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 178,951 in the last 365 days.

Fentress County Man Indicted, Accused of Statutory Rape

FENTRESS COUNTY – An investigation by Special Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the indictment of a Fentress County man accused of having inappropriate sexual contact with a minor.

In June, at the request of 8th District Attorney General Jared Effler, TBI Special Agents began investigating Stewart Dwain Matthews. During the course of the investigation, Agents developed information that Matthews (DOB 02/12/99) engaged in sexual activity with a 14-year-old female.

On Wednesday, the Fentress County Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Matthews with one count of Statutory Rape. He turned himself in Wednesday evening and was booked into the Fentress County Jail on a $1,000 bond.

Stewart Matthews

Like this:

Like Loading...

Related

You just read:

Fentress County Man Indicted, Accused of Statutory Rape

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.