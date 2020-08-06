Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
I-29 TEMPORARY RAMP CLOSURES

For Immediate Release:  Wednesday, August 5, 2020 Contact: Harry Johnston, 605.367.5680

 

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation will be closing two ramps on Interstate 29 for paving operations. 

I-29 Exit 64 (Worthing) northbound off-ramp will be closed on Monday, Aug. 10, from 8 a.m. to Noon. 

I-29 Exit 71 (Harrisburg) southbound off-ramp will be closed on Tuesday, Aug. 11, from 8 a.m. to Noon. 

Traffic will need to find an alternate route and should be aware of construction workers and equipment near the driving lanes. 

This work is being done by SDDOT forces to improve the ride and safety of the pavement on the ramps. 

For complete road construction information, visit https://www.safetravelusa.com/sd/ or dial 511. 

- 30 -

