US 75 Ramp Closures

PARIS – Texas Department of Transportation officials today announced the closure of two access ramps on US 75 in Sherman, Texas. The southbound US 75 exit ramp to Park Avenue (Exit 57) and the southbound US 75 entrance ramp from Lamar Street will close at 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 9, 2020.

Traffic will follow these detours: Park Ave. exit ramp traffic will take southbound US 75 Houston/Lamar Streets exit ramp (Exit 58) and continue along the frontage road. Two detour options exist for the southbound US 75 Lamar Street exit ramp, take the southbound US 75 entrance ramp north of the railroad crossing or continue along the frontage road and take the southbound US 75 Park Ave. entrance ramp.

Officials advise motorists to watch for road crews, expect some delays and plan their commutes in advance while this new phase of construction is underway. This construction and any necessary temporary lane closures it creates are subject to change due to weather or other unforeseen circumstances.

Motorists who travel frequently in this area are asked to pay special attention to all barricades, traffic controls and signs, and to reduce their speed as they approach and travel through work zones. They should also avoid distractions such as cell phones, eating, drinking or car audio or navigation systems.

