I-76 West Lane Closure at Night Next Week for ITS Installation in Lower Merion Township

King of Prussia, PA – Westbound Interstate 76 motorists will encounter a left lane closure between Righters Ferry Road and Belmont Avenue in Lower Merion Township, Montgomery County on Monday, August 10, and Tuesday, August 11, from 9:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning for installation of Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS), the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

In addition, periodic weekday shoulder closures will remain in place on I-76 from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM at various locations between the Pennsylvania Turnpike and Montgomery Drive in Montgomery and Philadelphia counties.

Motorists are advised to allow more time for travel in the work areas because backups and slowdowns will occur. The contractor’s schedule is weather dependent.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, special signage and relevant training.

This work is part of the first phase of a long-range, comprehensive, multimodal transportation management plan designed to enhance travel and safety along the Interstate 76 (Schuylkill Expressway) corridor between King of Prussia and Philadelphia. For additional details, visit www.transform76.com.

MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, 610-205-6800

