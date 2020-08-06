Crash Closes Route 204 in Jackson Township, Snyder County

Montoursville, PA – Motorists are advised that Route 204 is closed at the intersection with Tame Deer Drive in Jackson Township, Snyder County due to a vehicle crash. The crash location is east of Benfer Road, near Bucher’s Used Car Lot.

A detour using Benfer Road and Hollenbach Road is in place.

Route 204 is open to local traffic between Vine Street and the intersection of Route 204 and Route 1005 (Berlin Highway), at the New Berlin bridge.

The roadway is expected to be closed for several hours.

Motorists should slow down, expect delays and use caution when driving.

