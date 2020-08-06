Jamestown Couple Arrested, Charged in TBI Child Abuse Case

FENTRESS COUNTY – An investigation by Special Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the indictment and arrest of a Jamestown couple on child abuse charges.

At the request of 8th District Attorney General Jared Effler, TBI Agents began investigating the possible abuse of an 8-month-old baby who was hospitalized on July 10th. During the course of the investigation, Agents developed information that Keshia Larae Jenkins (DOB 12/26/00), the child’s mother, and her boyfriend, Jeremy Allen Stephens (DOB 05/27/94), were responsible for the injuries that resulted in the hospitalization of the infant girl.

On Wednesday, the Fentress County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Stephens with two counts of Aggravated Child Abuse and Jenkins with one count of Aggravated Child Endangerment. With the assistance of the Fentress County Sheriff’s Office, both were arrested Wednesday evening and booked into the Fentress County Jail. Stephens is being held on a $200,000 bond. Jenkins is being held on a $100,000 bond.