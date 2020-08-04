Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Governor Ron DeSantis Makes Two Judicial Appointments

Tallahassee, Fla. – Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointments of Laura Laurie to the Fifteenth Circuit Court and John Parnofiello to the Palm Beach County Court.

Laura Laurie

Laurie, of Lakeworth, has been an Assistant State Attorney in Palm Beach County since 2007. She is the chief of the traffic homicide and felony trial units. She received her bachelor’s degree from Florida Gulf Coast University and her law degree from Nova Southeastern University Shepard Broad College of Law. Laurie fills the vacancy created by the elevation of Judge Edward Artau to the Fourth District Court of Appeal.

John Parnofiello

Parnofiello, of Jupiter, has been an Assistant State Attorney for the Fifteenth Circuit since 2015. He previously served as an associate at Rosenthal, Levy, Simon and Ryles. He received his bachelor’s degree from the University of Florida and his law degree from the University of Florida College of Law. Parnofiello fills the vacancy created by the elevation of Judge Paige Gillman to the Fifteenth Circuit Court.

