“Technology Tools for Online Education” Mini Book and Udemy Course Released
Aimed at helping K-12 educators navigate either a hybrid-learning or virtual 2020-21 academic year, the book is available for free on Kindle until August 12
As a live streaming instructor and technology adopter, I wanted to share my experience and skills with K-12 teachers.”WEST CHESTER, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, August 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Technology Tools for Online Education,” a mini book focused on teaching education leaders how to harness their smartphone, leverage the cloud, and connect with students using online communications, is now available. Written by Paul Richards, live streaming and video production expert and Chief Streaming Officer for StreamGeeks and PTZOptics, the all-new guide can be used as a reference for education leaders to learn new ways to engage with students online. The book is part of a blended learning environment and has an accompanying four-hour, on-demand Udemy course.
— Paul Richards
The COVID-19 pandemic has created a disruption to the in-person learning environment. Over the next five years, education as we know it will undergo more changes than ever before. Learning environments for K-12 students will shift online, leaving educators wondering how to conduct virtual lessons while keeping students engaged. The new guide and online course will pick up where others left off on the topic of educational technology and highlight specific technology tools educators can master to enhance their online education capabilities.
“As a live streaming instructor and technology adopter, I wanted to share my experience and skills with K-12 teachers,” said Paul Richards, author. “Technology Tools for Online Education" makes it easy for anyone new to teaching online to learn some winning strategies for creating fun and memorable classes.”
While innovative and engaging opportunities exist for online learning, many teachers find it intimidating to move from a face-to-face classroom to a virtual learning environment. Educators and administrators can pair the mini book with the online course to learn how to create educational videos for online learning, how to use popular online learning technology tools, how to plan out a virtual classroom, and how to create content for learning management systems. Educators have access to the online course for free using the downloadable promo code here.
With the right tools and skills, educators will have the ability to create customized learning environments for their students. “Technology Tools for Online Education” is available free on Kindle until Aug. 12. The book is also available on Amazon and the downloadable online version can be found here.
About PTZOptics
PTZOptics is a manufacturer of robotic pan, tilt, zoom camera solutions for a variety of broadcast applications, including both video production and live streaming. Established in 2014, PTZOptics disrupted the professional audio visual industry when a group of engineers from a highly-respected systems integration firm created the first in a portfolio of cameras that was a part of their vision to create a “swiss army knife” for the complex needs of broadcast landscapes. Headquartered in Downingtown, Pa., the start-up quickly eclipsed some of the biggest brands in the growing PTZ camera category. With global distribution in more than 50 countries, PTZOptics has produced industry leading resources, including the StreamGeeks livestream series. PTZOptics’s Paul Richards has written several explorative books on industry hot topics, such as Helping Your Church Live Stream and Esports in Education. His team also produces the quarterly Worship Summit, which brings together thousands of church leaders and volunteers across the world. PTZOptics is the sister-company to HuddleCamHD, manufacturers of professional video conferencing cameras. Learn more at www.PTZOptics.com.
Press Contact
Caster Communications
PTZOptics@castercomm.com
P: 401-792-7080
Caster Communications
PTZOptics
+1 401-792-7080
email us here