Middlesex Barracks / Retail Theft

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS INCIDENT

CASE#: 20A303185

TROOPER RANK/FULL Name: Trooper Paul Pennoyer

STATION: VSP - Middlesex

CONTACT#: (802) 229-9191

DATE/TIME: July 28th, 2020 at approximately 0257 hours

LOCATION: Billings Mobile Gas Station, Waterbury

VIOLATION: Retail Theft

ACCUSED: Kaylee Sevene

AGE: 21

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 7/28/2020 at approximately 0257 hours, the Vermont State Police received a report advising a female had stolen multiple items from the Billings Mobile Gas Station in Waterbury. Investigation revealed Kaylee Sevene had stolen items on two separate occasions. On 08/05/2020 at approximately 1800 hours, Sevene’s vehicle was located and a traffic stop was conducted on the vehicle. Sevene was issued a citation to appear in court and subsequently released.

LODGED: NO

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: September 24th, 2020 / 0830 hours

Respectfully,

Trooper Paul Pennoyer

Vermont State Police

Troop A – Middlesex Barracks

1080 US RT 2 - Middlesex

paul.pennoyer@vermont.gov

802-229-9191