Middlesex Barracks / Retail Theft
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS INCIDENT
CASE#: 20A303185
TROOPER RANK/FULL Name: Trooper Paul Pennoyer
STATION: VSP - Middlesex
CONTACT#: (802) 229-9191
DATE/TIME: July 28th, 2020 at approximately 0257 hours
LOCATION: Billings Mobile Gas Station, Waterbury
VIOLATION: Retail Theft
ACCUSED: Kaylee Sevene
AGE: 21
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 7/28/2020 at approximately 0257 hours, the Vermont State Police received a report advising a female had stolen multiple items from the Billings Mobile Gas Station in Waterbury. Investigation revealed Kaylee Sevene had stolen items on two separate occasions. On 08/05/2020 at approximately 1800 hours, Sevene’s vehicle was located and a traffic stop was conducted on the vehicle. Sevene was issued a citation to appear in court and subsequently released.
LODGED: NO
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division
COURT DATE/TIME: September 24th, 2020 / 0830 hours
Respectfully,
Trooper Paul Pennoyer
Vermont State Police
Troop A – Middlesex Barracks
1080 US RT 2 - Middlesex
802-229-9191