Alchemist Mining Inc. Provides Corporate Update and Guidance on its Operations and Change of Business Direction
Alchemist Mining Inc. (CSE:AMS.X)VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, August 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alchemist Mining Inc. (CSE:AMS.X) (“Alchemist” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide the following update.
During the recent contraction within the cannabis sector and subsequently the longer-than-expected Covid-19 lockdown, the team at Alchemist has diligently worked its way through a period of consolidation, refocus and reassessment. We have targeted our efforts and limited resources during these difficult times to ensure our shareholders still have a good opportunity for appreciation on their AMS investment.
Knowing that we have to adapt and even pivot if we are to succeed, we will be renegotiating the terms of our existing agreement with Green Rush Consulting LLC and delaying our related four-to-one share consolidation and name change. Moving forward, we will be evolving our proposed business model from one that delivered a technology and licensing platform to one that focuses on the cultivation, manufacturing, distribution and retail of unique cannabis and hemp CBD products. We plan to achieve this through a combination of corporate and brand acquisitions and, once an acquisition agreement has been secured, a change of business application with the Canadian Securities Exchange.
Alchemist is today laying the foundation for a profitable portfolio of vertically integrated and licensed entities focused on overcoming the production and supply chain challenges faced in the current cannabis landscape. Alchemist is committed to communicating its vision and business strategy to its shareholders and the marketplace in general and will release further details in the coming weeks as they become available.
About Alchemist Inc.
Alchemist’s goal is to be a global supplier of premium cannabis products. We are primarily focused on building a sustainable portfolio of cultivation, distribution and retail business entities, with a goal to create shareholder value.
