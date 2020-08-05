Westbound I-496 bridge over Lansing Road closed for construction starting Aug. 7

Contact:

Agency:

Aaron Jenkins, MDOT Office of Communications, 517-243-9075,Transportation

COUNTY: Ingham

HIGHWAY: I-496

CLOSEST CITY: Lansing

ESTIMATED START DATE: 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 7, 2020

ESTIMATED COMPLETION DATE: 5 a.m. Monday, Aug. 10, 2020

PROJECT: The westbound I-496 bridge over Lansing Road will be closed for construction. This work is part of the Michigan Department of Transportation's (MDOT) ongoing $60 million I-496 Pave the Way Project to improve I-496 between I-96 and Lansing Road.

Project map

For more information about the project, go to www.Michigan.gov/496Lansing.

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: Westbound I-496 will be closed and detoured at M-99 (Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard). Also, the westbound I-496 and westbound St. Joseph Street ramps to Lansing Road will be closed and detoured. Additional nighttime closures may be necessary the week of Aug. 10. Please follow posted detours. Motorists are advised to seek alternate routes.

SAFETY BENEFITS: These improvements will provide increased safety and mobility in this area of the I-496, which is a significant local and national trade corridor.

Rebuilding Michigan logo