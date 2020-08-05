Green River biologists assist Colorado with elk calf study

Green River -

Wildlife Biologist Phillip Damm assisted Colorado Parks and Wildlife with an elk research project. Colorado is studying neonate survival using vaginal implant transmitters (VITs) and by capturing and collaring calves. VITs are placed within a cows birth canal so when the cow gives birth, the VIT is expelled with the calf. The VIT is paired electronically with the cow's collar and a signal is sent from the collar to the researchers via satellite when the VIT is expelled so the calf can be collared. Three of these collared elk made their way into Wyoming and birthed calves, including this one near High Savery Reservoir. Biologists also performed standard measurements, including tooth eruption on each calf.

- WGFD -