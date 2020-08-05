AIS crew intercepts contaminated boats

Green River -

Aquatic Invasive Species (AIS) technicians intercepted four watercraft transporting invasive mussels and one watercraft each transporting Asian clams and New Zealand mud snails. Fortunately, all were dead, but it is concerning that a boat so encrusted with mussels made it into Wyoming. The AIS crew also intercepted and decontaminated a Jet-Drive coming from Lake Powell that was encrusted with invasive mussels. Learn how you can help prevent the spread of aquatic invasive species in Wyoming.

- WGFD -