Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 986 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 178,761 in the last 365 days.

AIS crew intercepts contaminated boats

Green River -

Aquatic Invasive Species (AIS) technicians intercepted four watercraft transporting invasive mussels and one watercraft each transporting Asian clams and New Zealand mud snails. Fortunately, all were dead, but it is concerning that a boat so encrusted with mussels made it into Wyoming. The AIS crew also intercepted and decontaminated a Jet-Drive coming from Lake Powell that was encrusted with invasive mussels. Learn how you can help prevent the spread of aquatic invasive species in Wyoming. 

- WGFD -

 

You just read:

AIS crew intercepts contaminated boats

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.