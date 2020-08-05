Be aware of hazardous cyanobacterial blooms

Green River - Anglers and other recreationists are reminded that hot summer weather can result in hazardous cyanobacterial blooms at many lakes and reservoirs. These blooms can cause injury or even death for humans, wildlife, dogs and livestock. For up-to-date information about hazardous cyanobacterial blooms and current advisories, visit the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality webpage at: https://www.wyohcbs.org.

- WGFD -