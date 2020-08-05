Royalton Barracks/Fire Investigation
VSP NEWS RELEASE
Incident: Fire Investigation
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY FIRE & EXPLOSION INVESTIGATION UNIT
VERMONT STATE POLICE – ROYALTON BARRACKS
Vermont State Police Case # 20B202470
FIRE INVESTIGATORS: Detective Sergeant Todd Ambroz - Vermont State Police, Assistant State Fire Marshal Chris Boyd - Division of Fire Safety
DATE/TIME: August 4, 2020 @ approximately 12:17 AM
INCIDENT LOCATION: 91 Lent Road, Sharon, VT
INCIDENT: Fire Investigation
Owners of Property/house: Jeremiah (age 62) and Anne (age 46) McLane
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On August 4th, 2020 at approximately 12:17 AM a 911 call was received regarding a fire at 91 Lent Road in the Town of Sharon. The Sharon Fire Department along with Strafford Fire Department and several surrounding fire departments responded to the structure fire. Upon their arrival at 12:28 AM the entire house was engulfed in flames and the roof had already collapsed. Once the fire was extinguished the Department of Public Safety Fire & Explosion Investigation Unit was contacted to conduct an origin and cause investigation. Based on the complete devastation and consumption of the entire house, fire investigators were unable to determine the exact area of origin, and what specifically caused the fire. The house is a total loss and nobody was home at the time of the blaze so there were no injuries or deaths. The cause of the fire is still under investigation, and anyone having any information regarding this incident is asked to please contact Det. Sgt. Todd Ambroz of the Vermont State Police at the Williston Barracks at 802-878-7111, or by email at todd.ambroz@vermont.gov
The attached photograph shows the back of the house at basement level.
Detective Sergeant Todd Ambroz
Department of Public Safety Fire & Explosion Investigation Unit
Vermont State Police, A-Troop West
2777 St. George Road
Williston, VT 05495
Office 802-878-7111