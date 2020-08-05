Royalton Barracks/Fire Investigation

VSP NEWS RELEASE

Incident: Fire Investigation

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY FIRE & EXPLOSION INVESTIGATION UNIT

VERMONT STATE POLICE – ROYALTON BARRACKS

Vermont State Police Case # 20B202470

FIRE INVESTIGATORS: Detective Sergeant Todd Ambroz - Vermont State Police, Assistant State Fire Marshal Chris Boyd - Division of Fire Safety

DATE/TIME: August 4, 2020 @ approximately 12:17 AM

INCIDENT LOCATION: 91 Lent Road, Sharon, VT

INCIDENT: Fire Investigation

Owners of Property/house: Jeremiah (age 62) and Anne (age 46) McLane

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On August 4th, 2020 at approximately 12:17 AM a 911 call was received regarding a fire at 91 Lent Road in the Town of Sharon. The Sharon Fire Department along with Strafford Fire Department and several surrounding fire departments responded to the structure fire. Upon their arrival at 12:28 AM the entire house was engulfed in flames and the roof had already collapsed. Once the fire was extinguished the Department of Public Safety Fire & Explosion Investigation Unit was contacted to conduct an origin and cause investigation. Based on the complete devastation and consumption of the entire house, fire investigators were unable to determine the exact area of origin, and what specifically caused the fire. The house is a total loss and nobody was home at the time of the blaze so there were no injuries or deaths. The cause of the fire is still under investigation, and anyone having any information regarding this incident is asked to please contact Det. Sgt. Todd Ambroz of the Vermont State Police at the Williston Barracks at 802-878-7111, or by email at todd.ambroz@vermont.gov

The attached photograph shows the back of the house at basement level.

Detective Sergeant Todd Ambroz

Department of Public Safety Fire & Explosion Investigation Unit

Vermont State Police, A-Troop West

2777 St. George Road

Williston, VT 05495

Office 802-878-7111

todd.ambroz@vermont.gov