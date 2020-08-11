BC Clinical Counsellor Michael Dadson: Trauma from Pandemic-Related Stressors and Sexual Assault Treatable with Therapy
British Columbia Families in Crisis Following COVID-19 Global Pandemic Can Benefit from Clinical Counselling
I expect the COVID-19 crisis to have both immediate and, potentially, lasting psychological effects on individuals, couples, families, and the entire society.”LANGLEY, BC, CANADA, August 11, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Michael Dadson is a registered clinical counsellor and Senior Clinical Director of Practice at Gentle Currents Therapy and Neurofeedback in Langley, British Columbia.
— Michael Dadson, Ph.D. Counselling Psychology
SURGE IN MENTAL HEALTH ISSUES IN BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, AND GLOBALLY
Isolation, unemployment, and uncertainty associated with the COVID-19 crisis has led to an increase in domestic violence and sexual abuse in British Columbia and around the world.
Notably in China and the United States, domestic and sexual violence, anxiety and the demand for therapy have demonstrably increased dramatically post-COVID-19 as a result of the psychologically unhealthy conditions associated with lockdowns and social isolation.
In the face of the worldwide pandemic and its ensuing economic pressures, individuals and families are increasingly stressed both at home and at work, resulting in a greater need in the community for clinical counselling.
BRITISH COLUMBIA GOVERNMENT PROACTIVE IN ADDRESSING PSYCHOLOGICAL CHALLENGES ASSOCIATED WITH PANDEMIC
In the wake of pandemic-related restrictions, the provincial government has already anticipated increased demand for counselling, programs and support services for all British Columbians and, in particular, for victims of sexual violence.
Dr. Dadson concurs that a tidal wave of anxiety, depression, and trauma can be expected in communities across British Columbia and provides a range of modalities in treating patients with exactly those issues at his counselling clinic in Langley.
According to Dr. Dadson: “I am grateful for the opportunities that I have to serve and care for hurting and work hard to make counselling services comfortable because taking that first step to seek help can sometimes be the hardest.”
DR. MICHAEL DADSON’S CERTIFICATIONS INCLUDE:
• Crime Victims Assistance Counsellor
• Certified QPRT Suicide Risk Assessment and Management
• Certified Observed and Experiential Integration (OEI) Therapist and Trainer
• Sensorimotor Psychotherapy Level One and Level Two
• Certified trainer Therapeutic Enactment and Action based treatments
• Accelerated Experiential Dynamic Psychotherapy Level One
• Certified Myers-Briggs Personality Type Assessor
• Certified Strong Interest Inventory Assessor
• Certified trainer Therapeutic Enactment and Action based treatments
• Registered Clinical Counsellor
• Member of the Canadian Counsellors and Psychotherapist Association
• International Society for the Study of Trauma and Dissociation Fellow.
ABOUT:
Dr. Michael Dadson, Ph.D.
Langley, B.C.
Title: Senior Clinical Director of Practice, Gentle Currents Therapy - Counselling and Neurofeedback Therapy
Bio: https://www.michaeldadson.com
Email: info@gentlecurrentstherapy.com
Website: https://www.gentlecurrentstherapy.com
YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCLnx2V8zK9VEg60V5NH2fDQ
EXPERTISE:
Specializing in trauma, anxiety, and depression, Michael Dadson, Ph.D., is a registered clinical counsellor and Senior Clinical Director of Practice at Gentle Currents Therapy, a Langley, B.C.-based counselling clinic. With expertise in trauma, stress, anxiety, and discrimination, Dadson’s clinical counselling can talk about the mental health impacts of anxiety about coronavirus and social isolation, how to handle anxiety about the coronavirus, and how to address issues related to helping children deal with traumatic events.
Michael Dadson has provided clinical treatment to individuals with a range of diagnoses, specializing in trauma and PTSD, anxiety and depression, male psychology, and relationship counselling for adults, adolescents, and children.
Michael Dadson and his wife, Jeanette Dadson, have also been assisting children with special needs and their families for over 30 years. As a Level III (3) therapeutic foster parent, Michael Dadson has worked with special needs foster children, and has been contracted through Intensive Child Care Resources Vancouver (ICCR). As a therapeutic foster parent, Dadson has lived and worked with Caucasian, Afghanistani, and First Nations children who have ADHD, Asperger’s Syndrome, FASD, major brain injuries and strokes.
Contact Registered Clinical Counsellor Michael Dadson today for information, advice, and insights on COVID-19 mental health implications, risks, community response, and talking to children.
Dr. Michael Dadson
Gentle Currents Therapy Counselling and Neurofeedback
+1 778-554-0174
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn