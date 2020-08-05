NEWS

Unsolicited Seeds from China?

August 5, 2020

On July 24, 2020, the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry (LDAF) was notified that a resident in St. Rose, La. received an unsolicited package of seeds originating from China.

If you received an unsolicited package of seeds originating from a foreign country, you may call 225-925-4733 or use one of the following options.

Please hold onto the seeds and packaging, including the mailing label, until someone from your State department of agriculture or APHIS contacts you with further instructions. Do not plant seeds from unknown origins.

Submit Seed/Plant Pickup Request CLICK HERE

Mail seed packages to the State Plant Health Director:

State Plant Health Director USDA APHIS PPQ 4354 S. Sherwood Forest Blvd, Suite 150 Baton Rouge, LA 70816