Suspects Sought in an Armed Robbery (Gun) Offense: 700 Block of 4th Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s First District seek the public’s assistance in locating suspects in reference to an Armed Robbery (Gun) that occurred on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, in the 700 block of 4th Street, Northeast.

At approximately 6:18 pm, the suspects approached the victims at the listed location. The suspects brandished handguns and demanded the victims’ property. The victims complied and the suspects fled the scene.

The suspects was captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the video link below:

https://youtu.be/_eShYM7QhtE

Anyone who can identify these individuals or has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.