Arrest Made in an Armed Carjacking (Knife) Offense: 4800 Block of Connecticut Avenue, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Second District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Armed Carjacking (Knife) offense that occurred on Tuesday, August 4, 2020, in the 4800 block of Connecticut Avenue, Northwest.

At approximately 3:03 pm, the suspect approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect brandished a knife and demanded the victim to exit their vehicle. The victim complied and the suspect fled the scene in the vehicle.

On Tuesday, August 4, 2020, a 17 year-old juvenile male, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Armed Carjacking (Knife).

This case remains under investigation.

